Douglas Carroll Grigsby, who was an internationally renowned bassist, died on Feb. 17, 2021. Grigsby was 57.
Grigsby was born in Queens, N.Y., on March 16, 1963, to the late Betty Gene Patterson and Douglas Giraudy, he spent most of his life in Philadelphia and later, Los Angeles, CA. He met some of his life-long musical collaborators while attending Shaw Junior High School and West Philadelphia High School. he started performing with legendary singer Patti LaBelle at age 13.
Grigsby was known as the bass player, musical director, co-writer and producer for world famous vocalist Teena Marie. Grigsby and Marie were together for more than 20 years. His biggest accomplishment during their time together was her album "Passion Play" and one of her last hit singles, "Ooh Wee."
Although he did a lot of recording with Marie, he worked with Philadelphia's most notable producers including Nick Martinelli, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, David Ivory, and Phil Lightfoot. He collaborated with some of the world's top artists such as Pamela Williams, George Howard, Michael Jackson, Phyllis Hyman, Teddy Pendergrass, Rick James, Stephanie Mills, Paula Abdul, Kyle Minogue and others.
Grigsby's kind, encouraging nature and incredible talent inspired an untold number of musicians, fans, colleagues and creative brethren all over the world. His talents were so outstanding, he could play bass with one hand and eat a sandwich with the other -- all while never missing a note.
Grigsby's wife Carolyn, or Ce Ce for short was his best friend. Though they had a short time together, their life was like a perpetual honeymoon. The two complimented each other, and Grisby always prioritized his wife's needs.
"He was my baby, my best friend, my team mate," said Carolyn in a statement. "A gift from above."
Among his closest friends were Ricardo Martino, Anthony Curry, Daryl Burgee, James "Biscuit" Rouse, Dave Stark, Stan "Respeck" Davis, Ashley Scott, David Rowan, Michael Eli, Fred Brown, Tesa Williams, Laurence Raichelson and others.
He was also close to his pastors, Pastor Robert L. Corsey of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Norristown, and Pastor Garry Zeigler of Spirit Food Christian Center in Los Angeles, CA.
Grigsby was predeceased by his mother Betty Gene Patterson, his brother Antonio "Tok" Grigsby and wife Joan Grigsby, and his brother Desmond C. Warren.
Grigsby is survived by his wife Carolyn; his daughter Julie Colbert and son Abdullah Talib-Din; his stepchildren George Rogers, Steve Rogers, Allison Schultze, and Danielle Schultze; his father, Douglas Giraudy and his wife Willie Mae Giraudy; his mother-in-law Carol Slay; his grandchildren Cherodah Colbert, Janiah Mitchell, Private 2nd Class Sincere Mitchell, Johnathan Pride, Zaheed Talib-Din, Jameel Clark, Jamuti Watson, Zakia Talib-Din, Ab'Neria Talib-Din, Dayonis M. Talib-Din, and Yasmin Talib-Din; great grandson Na'Sah Chester; uncle Samuel Grigsby; aunt Lottie Dawson; sister Sabrina Grigsby; sister-in-law Freda Khan; niece JoVan Whetts; nephew Brandon Chastang; cousin Sarina Conner and many more beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
