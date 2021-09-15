Dorothy R. Jones died on Monday, September 6th. She leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories to: one daughter, Cheryl (John); two sons, Theodore (Pamela) and Eric (Wesley); and many other loving relatives. Viewing is Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 8:30 - 10:00 AM with services to follow at the Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Rd., Abington, PA 19001. Interment, West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arr. Bruce R. Hawkins FH
