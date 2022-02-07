Dorothy Nelson, who owned and operated a beauty salon in Philadelphia, died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. She was 95.
She was born to the late Overa Lee Priestly and Limuel Bradley in Evansville, Indiana, on Nov. 1, 1926.
She was a longtime resident of West Philadelphia and most recently of Little Flower Nursing Home in Delaware County. She received her education in the Princeton, Indiana, school system, graduating from Lincoln High School.
Subsequently, Nelson and her mother moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where her mother became a pastor, a missionary, and a prolific author of religious articles.
In the 1940s, Nelson served as a hostess for military troops at the local USO. She loved all kinds of music and especially enjoyed dancing, despite her mother’s disdain for the "Devil’s music."
During this time, she met Milton H. Nelson Jr. When he was discharged from the Air Force, they moved to Philadelphia. They were married on Aug. 18, 1951.
Following the move, she changed her given name to Dorothy, because she felt Mae Alice sounded too country.
Early on, she found employment in Camden, New Jersey, at RCA Victor, wiring motherboards for TVs and radios. After a few years, she left because she developed carpal tunnel syndrome. Eventually, she followed her true passion, cosmetology, as a beautician.
For over 20 years, she owned and operated Americana Beauty Salon on Stenton Avenue in West Oak Lane.
Nelson said the key to her success was that she recruited young students straight out of high school and personally trained them to be professionals. Several former employees stayed in contact with her.
She said she never learned to cook because of working long hours in the salon. She and her husband were frequent customers of every late-night eatery between Mount Airy and West Philadelphia.
Her husband died in 2010.
For the past several years, she has been a matriarchal figure or grandmother, whether in her adopted home in Yeadon, the hospital, or the nursing home.
Nelson accepted the Lord at an early age in Indiana, under her mother’s tutelage. In Philadelphia, she became affiliated with Union Baptist Church and later White Rock Baptist Church. For several years, she was a faithful member of their Gospel Chorus.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her cousins, Loure Boling and McLove Priestly.
She is survived by: her cousins, John W. Nelson Jr. (Willetta) of Yeadon, Buna Mason of Mayfield, Ohio, McCoy Priestly (Nancy) of Columbus, Ohio, Delores Nolcox of Indianapolis and Mildred Beckett of Millsboro, Delaware; and her godson Timothy Womock of Bloomington, Indiana.
Services are private.
