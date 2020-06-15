A longtime PennDOT legal secretary, active church member and community leader, Dorothy Lorraine Bolden died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Bolden died of cancer in her daughter’s home. She was 92.
Bolden was born on Dec. 6, 1927, in Philadelphia, to Isabel Alexander McBride and James Marshall McBride. She was the McBrides’ fourth child and only daughter. She grew up in North Philadelphia with brothers Richard, Solomon, Louis, Stanley and Theodore.
Bolden received her education in the Philadelphia public school system. After her high school graduation, she worked several jobs, and spent 30 years as a legal secretary at PennDOT.
She was married to Edward Bolden, who preceded her in death. Their union produced a daughter, Patricia Nima-Mohammed, and a son, Reginald Bolden.
She was an active member of the Greater Refuge Church of Jesus Christ. She later moved her church membership to the Ambassador Seed of Love.
For over 60 years, she served in a number of positions supporting the elevation of women, fundraising efforts for church members in need, and organizing prayer chains to offer guidance and comfort for people during troubled times. Her church was a part of an international organization and she frequently traveled regionally and nationally to church conventions.
“She was a very active woman,” said Octavia McBride, Bolden’s niece. “She was the matriarch of the family. She was committed to her church. Her church was first and foremost, the uplifting of women and always encouraging women and just improving their lives in different ways.”
McBride, a teacher at Powel Elementary School, was inspired by Bolden, who stressed the importance of education.
“She was an incredible role model in terms of education,” McBride said. “We were so proud of her when she went back [to college at age 75] to get her B.A. That even encouraged me to go back to school to finish up what I needed to do. It just encouraged me to go back to school to get my teacher certification at that time.”
Bolden earned her bachelor’s degree from W.L. Bonner College in Columbia, South Carolina.
After her retirement from PennDOT, Bolden volunteered for years at her neighborhood school, Overbrook Elementary, through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
“She was never still,” McBride said. “She always encouraged us to do better.”
Bolden was also a singer. For over 30 years, she sang in the annual ecumenical performance of Handel’s Messiah, sponsored by Tindley Temple United Methodist Church. During those years, hundreds of the best voices throughout the city sang in that public concert. She was mentored for years by concert director J. Edward Hoy.
Bolden was also very civic-minded, her niece said. Bolden served as chaplain and secretary of the Twenty Hundred 62nd Block Club in the Overbrook section of the city.
In addition, she worked as a volunteer for a local domestic abuse hotline, where she counseled women and guided them to the services they needed. After she sold her home, Bolden moved to the Watermark at Logan Square, a retirement community where she maintained an active schedule. She attended concerts, performed in plays and entertained her relatives.
In addition to her children, Bolden is survived by her grandchildren, John, Cecelia, Omar and Kareem; nieces, Edwetta, Gwen, Barbara, Carol and Octavia; nephews, Kevin, Ted, Mason and Marshall; and other family members.
Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at the Ambassador Seed of Love Church, 1718 Susquehanna Ave. Interment will be at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne. COVID funeral protocols will be followed.
