Dorothy Louise Hill Gardner, who was an activist and educator, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Gardner was 90.
She was the matriarch of her large extended family and a mentor and supporter to many strivers, young and old alike.
“She knew education was a key to upliftment and freedom so she pushed it with her children as well as others as much as she could influence,” said son Charles Gardner in a statement.
It was all part of her unyielding commitment to dignity and justice for her fellow African Americans and for people in general.
“Up until the very end, she was very passionate about the struggle that she committed her life to,” said nephew Jeffrey Hill in a statement. “She lived a full life. She walked it like she talked it.”
Gardner was born July 3, 1930, in Philadelphia, the first child of Joseph R. Hill Sr. and Anna Louis Fulchon Hill.
With the exception of one year at Central State University a historically Black college in Wilberforce, Ohio, her education was in Philadelphia. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Temple University, where she pledged the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She received her master’s in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.
All her life, Gardner sough to be the change she wanted to see in the world. She attended the 1968 March on Washington with her mother, picketed with the Congress of Racial Equality and was an active member of the Black Women’s Political Alliance.
She used her own education to be of service to others. She taught elementary school for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and then worked as a public welfare caseworker for the city of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.
She taught communications skills to adults and helped develop various programs at the Opportunities Industrialization Center. Later, she taught high school English for the School District of Philadelphia and served as senior center director at the Stephen Smith Geriatric Center. She then returned to social work at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Lankenau Hospital.
Her personal life was full and rich, too.
She married James Gardner on June 18, 1955, and had four children. About two years ago, Gardner drew her multiple generations of relatives together to share their family history going all the way back to the times of enslavement.
Gardner was also an intrepid world traveler. Many of her sojourns were made in the company of friends or travel groups. But this independent spirit had no qualms about striking out on her own if there was something she alone wanted to see. She visited five continents and 40 states, and she was proud to note she had seen the highest and lowest places on earth, Mount Everest and the Dead Sea.
Gardner was a member of Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as a trustee for many years.
She is survived by sons Gregory Paul Gardner and Charles Philip Gardner; a daughter, Joanne Marie Gardner; a brother, Joseph R. Hill; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and other relatives. Her husband; a son, Kurt; and a grandson, Gregory Wright, died before her.
A memorial service was held on July 2 at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, 2251 N. 54th St.
Donations in Mrs. Gardner’s memory may be made to the Pinn Memorial Baptist Church’s scholarship fun at the church’s address, 2251 N. 54th St., Philadelphia, PA 19131.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.