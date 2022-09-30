Dorothy Jean Sizer, a seamstress, licensed evangelist and stay-at-home mother, died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. She was 73.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1949, to the late Benjamin Nedwood and Juanita Nedwood in Philadelphia.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She joined the Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in 1964, led by Bishop Samuel P. Fulton. There, she served as a trustee, deaconess and choir member. While singing alto, she led many songs. No song was more requested than "Standing on the Promise of God."
She and her husband later joined their son, Pastor Gregory Sizer Sr., who had recently opened his church, Miracle Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, later becoming True Miracle Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. She served as the church's mother.
Sizer received her formal education in the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated from Kensington High School.
She met Eugene Sizer as a teenager. They were married on July 8, 1967. From this union came four sons: Eugene Jr., Gregory, Eric and Bryant Sizer.
Sizer worked as a factory worker, seamstress and laborer throughout her life, but her favorite job was that of a stay-at-home wife and mother.
In 1994, she became a licensed evangelist in the Keystone District of the Church of God in Christ. Her spiritual journey led her to become a member of Bethel Evangelistic Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Pastor George Nash Jr. and Rock of Ages Evangelistic Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Stanley James Sr.
"She was instrumental in raising her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins," her family said in a tribute.
"Her love of fashion led her to dress everyone around her, and she made sure that everyone was as fly as she was," the tribute said. "She was also an excellent cook, and her family and friends would flock to her home for the large holiday meals or just stop by because you knew that you could always get a great meal, a warm embrace, a word of encouragement, or a stern but loving word."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Kim Joyner, Lamont Nedwood and Wayne Nedwood, and grandson, Tyler Gregory Sizer.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Sizer Sr.; sons, Eugene Jr. (Dorcas), Gregory Sr. (Rochelle), Eric (Maeshonda) and Bryant Sizer; stepdaughters, Delores Melendez, Vivian Walker, Ikesha Purnell and Anna Foster; 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Sept. 18 at Greater Canaan Church of God in Christ.
Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
