Dorothy Foust

Dorothy Foust

Dorothy Foust died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to two children, Raymond Foust III and Robin Foust, and many other loving relatives and friends. A funeral mass in her honor was held Thursday, Nov. 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Raymond’s of Penafort, 1350 Vernon Rd. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arr. Bruce R. Hawkins FH, 6828 Old York Rd.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.