Dorothy E. Williams died on August 20, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Viewing Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 10:00 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 W. Girard Avenue - Philadelphia, PA. Interment: Chelten Hills Cemetery.
In response to the rampant gun violence in Philadelphia, Man Up PHL hosted an urgent anti- violence call to action and rally to recruit volunteers in the City Hall Courtyard.
