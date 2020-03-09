Dorothy C. Pinder, a retired management analyst at the Defense Personnel Support Center, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, following a long illness. She was 81.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in Philadelphia. She was the second of four daughters born to the late Albert and Bernice Jones.
Pinder lived her entire life in Philadelphia. She spent her younger years in North Philadelphia where her father and her uncles owned and managed a grocery store on Ridge Avenue. She attended grade school at St. Elizabeth Catholic School. Her family relocated to East Mt. Airy in her teens and she went on to graduate from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School.
Following graduation from Hallahan, Pinder accepted a job as a secretary at the DPSC in South Philadelphia, where she met her future husband, Royal L. Pinder. They were married on May 2, 1964 and lived in East Mt. Airy until 2018. They were married for 55 years until her death.
Pinder and her husband welcomed their first daughter, Robin, in July 1965 and their second daughter, Michele, in August 1968. She embraced her role as a mother and committed herself to raising her two daughters full-time. She was an active member of the Holy Cross Church community. She volunteered at the library at Holy Cross School, where her daughters attended grade school, and was a part of the church ministry for many years.
In 1979, Pinder returned to working outside of the home and became the parish secretary at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Germantown. She developed many friendships at St. Luke’s and enjoyed contributing to the vibrant parish.
After several years, Pinder became a management analyst at the DPSC, where she retired in 1994.
After retiring, she remained active and volunteered for several years at Little Flower High School, supporting her youngest sister, who was the head of the English Department. She also served as a membership volunteer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
She and her husband welcomed their granddaughter, Taylor E. Mooreman, in 2006. She loved babysitting, reading to Taylor when she was younger and sharing her vast wisdom on parenting and education.
Pinder loved the arts, particularly classical music and dance. She began playing the piano during grade school and often shared stories of playing at church and at school performances and concerts. Pinder was a season ticket holder to the Pennsylvania Ballet for decades and regularly enjoyed classical music concerts throughout Philadelphia and New York well into her senior years.
Pinder was an avid reader. She loved reading mysteries, especially Agatha Christie books, and watching detective shows and movies. James Bond was her favorite movie character. She also loved to travel and explore new things and places with her family.
In addition to her husband, daughters and granddaughter, she is survived by: her sons-in-law, Bruce Herndon and Michael Moorman; sisters, Helen Jones, Carolyn Crawford and Barbara McMillen (Henry); and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 12 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
