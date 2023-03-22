Doris Mae Williams, a retired administrative assistant for the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was 97.
She was born to the late William Vaney Hayes and the late Ophelia Hayes on July 15, 1925, in Washington, D.C. She moved to Philadelphia at a young age and attended Philadelphia public schools, graduating from William Penn High School for Girls.
Williams received Christ as her personal savior at an early age, in 1937, under the pastorate of the late Rev. Estee A. Walker, founder of Peniel Baptist Church. She participated in the Junior and Chapel Choirs, Club Excelsior, Deaconess Board, Leadership Council, Constitution Revision Committee and Golden Age Ministry. She also taught Sunday school and the New Members Class.
She worked for the University of Pennsylvania Hospital as an administrative assistant and retired after 25 years of service.
International travel was one of her favorite pastimes; she toured places including South America and Europe. Her last international trip took place in 2017, when she traveled to Paris, the city she had dreamed about visiting since her teen years. In addition, she enjoyed participating in events with her social club, the Ques, and being an active member of the Investors of Today for Tomorrow investment club.
“The memories we have of Doris will always be dear to our hearts,” her family said in a tribute. “We know they will bring us joy and laughter. We should not mourn her passing, but rejoice, for our departed mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend has gone on to a home more beautiful than any we have ever known.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Williams; siblings, William, Fredrick and James Hayes, and Mary Reed.
She is survived by twin children, Anthony J. Turner (Sharmain) and Annette J. Scott; sister, Marion Bussey; grandchildren, Dawn Seigler (William Seigler), Ayanna Matlock, Corey Scott, Naima Fleming (Courtney Fleming) and Justin Scott; great-grandchildren, Randi Judkins, D’Angelo Scott, Corenne Scott, Corrie Scott and Joshua Hale; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, March 24, at Peniel Baptist Church, 2515 W. Jefferson St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
