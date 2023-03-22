Doris Mae Williams

Doris Mae Williams

Doris Mae Williams, a retired administrative assistant for the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was 97.

She was born to the late William Vaney Hayes and the late Ophelia Hayes on July 15, 1925, in Washington, D.C. She moved to Philadelphia at a young age and attended Philadelphia public schools, graduating from William Penn High School for Girls.

