Doris Mae Pridgen, a retired educator, died on Tuesday, March 15. She was 93.
She was born on July 5, 1928, and was the oldest of 10 daughters born to the late Sarah Louise and Joseph T. Spivey.
She was educated in the School District of Philadelphia, attending Alice Carey and George Wolf Elementary Schools, William Tilden Junior High School and John Bartram High School. She also attended Temple University, where she joined the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
On a blind date, she met Charles Aaron Pridgen, a Naval veteran and local artist. They were married in 1952. The vibrant life they led was reflected in the unique paintings he created. From this union came three children.
She was an avid reader, consuming literature as diverse as Greek philosophy, socio-economic development, current events, and African-American history. One of her favorite things to do was read the New York Times. Pridgen was also a fan of jazz music. She and her husband amassed a collection of jazz recordings that they greatly admired.
She spent almost 30 years in the School District of Philadelphia, where she helped and educated those who were at the greatest disadvantage. For many years, she was also actively involved politically and was a leader in the National Organization for Women.
“As the matriarch, she was happiest when surrounded by the laughter and joy of her extended family, which included many special friends adopted into the family over the years,” her family said in a tribute. “She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Aaron Pridgen, and siblings, Joseph Spivey Jr., Josephine Louise Sutton, Gloria Lee Agnew, Charlotte Juanita Spivey and Barbara Sarah Spivey.
She is survived by: her children, Toni Louise Pridgen-Campbell of Norfolk, Virginia, (Brian), Kay Marie Pridgen-Green of Greensboro, North Carolina, (Amos) and Charles Elton Pridgen of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; sisters, Betty Hope Butler, Mary Ann Spivey, Nancy Rebecca Caswell, Linda Janice Overton and Marsha Joy Spivey; granddaughter, Nay Jeah; and other family members and friends.
Services are pending.
