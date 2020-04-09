Doris Mae Brown, a retired postal worker and fashionista, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 98.
“She was very outgoing and she had an independent spirit about her,” said nephew Dennis Thomas. “She was definitely a giver; she would give anybody anything. She was a generous person who was open and friendly. People just wanted to be around her all the time. That was just the kind of spirit that she had.”
Described as a fashionista by family and friends, Brown loved fine clothing. She was always fashionably dressed and worked for a number of retail clothing stores. After leaving the retail business, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years before retiring.
After retiring from the Postal Service, she continued to keep a busy schedule and went on to work in the college mailroom at the University of Pennsylvania.
“My aunt was a mail sorter,” Thomas said. “When she first started working at the Postal Service, I remember she used to have these cards where she had to memorize ZIP codes. During that time, there wasn’t a five-number ZIP code; it was just a two-digit ZIP code.
“She would have to recognize the addresses by the ZIP code,” he added. “We would always help her study her cue cards. We would test her on remembering the ZIP codes for all of the postal mail that would pass through there.”
Brown was born on Feb. 5, 1922, in Philadelphia to the late William and Vivian Lucas and was the oldest child.
She grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and attended Philadelphia public schools. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1940. In the years following high school, she met and married Horace Brown. From this union she gave birth to her only son, Stanley H. Brown.
Stanley was the joy of her life. Brown dedicated her life to making sure her son had the best of everything, including an education. She also loved being around family and creating special moments with them.
In her spare time, Brown was an ardent reader and loved devouring several newspapers from cover to cover to make sure she was up on current events. She was very sociable and enjoyed good conversations. She was active with the Ogontz-area community block associations. She loved good food and dining out at restaurants.
In her later years, Brown was a resident of Hayes Manor Retirement Community where she held the distinction of being the oldest active resident.
“My aunt was such a family-oriented person; she loved her family,” Thomas said. “When I was younger, I lived in Southwest Philadelphia. I came up in an era where the neighborhoods were rough and my parents didn’t want me to get involved with any of that.
“I remember being 13 or 14 years old and I was taking three trains just to get to her house on 79th and Ogontz. That was my refuge. I always looked forward to going up there to see her on the weekends.
“At that time, she was probably the only African American that lived on her block,” he said. “I loved walking around the neighborhood, going to the malls and movies, and just spending time with her and some of the people from her neighborhood. Everyone knew who she was. It was a very special time.”
In addition to her husband and son, Brown was preceded in death by her siblings, William Nolan, Richard Lucas, Jean C. Lucas, Vivian L. Thomas and Stanley L. Lucas Sr.
She is survived by: her grandchildren, Darlene Walker Brown, Justin Harrell Brown and Jared Harrell Brown; great-grandsons, Jabriel, Elijah and Sa’eed; and other family and friends.
A service for Brown was held April 9 at Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home, 1001 N. 63rd St. She was buried at Rolling Green Memorial Park in West Chester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.