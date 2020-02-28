Doris Fleet, a former machine operator, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. She was 73.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1947, in Bristol, Maryland, to the late James and Mildred Johnson. She was the fourth of 13 children. She was educated in the Anne Arundel County school system.
In 1965, she relocated to Philadelphia, where she began her working career with Delaware Asbestos Rubber Company as a machine operator.
She married the late John “Joe” Fleet Jr. in 1970 and two children were born to their union.
Her family said Fleet was a funny, kind and loving mother. She enjoyed going to gospel concerts, seeing Broadway shows in New York City and traveling. She was also a news junkie. She never missed a day of CNN news and often talked about current events.
She is survived by: her daughter, Sheila; son, John III; grandchildren, Maya, Ronald and Armani; siblings, Lou, Joyce, Web, Burt, Junior, Issac and Thomas; sister-in-law, Meryine Fleet; nephew, Andre Smith; niece, Melody; and other relatives and friends.
Services were held Feb. 27 at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, 6401 Ogontz Ave. She is buried in Merion Memorial Park.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
