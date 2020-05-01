Doris Eleanor Jones, a former police department employee, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. She was 92.
“She was an amazing person,” said son William Shepard Jones. “She loved spending time with family and friends. She was just a beautiful person inside and out.”
She was born on Nov. 8, 1927, in Philadelphia to Theodore and Ruth Maomi Lawrence Bell and was the first-born child. She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from North East High School in 1945. She married William Shepard Jones on June 1, 1950, and one son, William Shepard Jones Jr., was born to this union. Her fondest memories were ones with her son and her grandchildren.
“She really loved her mother,” said daughter-in-law Linda Jones. “She was with her mother all the days of her life. She never left her mother house even though she was married for 25 years. She loved her son so much and she was extremely proud of him; she loved being his mom.
“She also loved [her grandson] Kristopher and his daughter Kataliya,” a newborn, she added. “She never actually got a chance to meet Kataliya, but I think she was trying to hold on to meet her. We actually planned to do a drive-by at the nursing home and let her come down and meet her, but it wasn’t to be.”
She worked for the Philadelphia Police Department for 38 years and retired in 1990. She was a woman delegate under Earl Stout, president of the District Council 33, for many years. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and catching up with her former co-workers. She loved playing the daily numbers, shopping, dining out and her cocktails.
“She worked as a clerk in the police department, which she really loved doing at the time,” Linda Jones said. “She also liked working as a woman delegate under Earl Stout. He was a powerful man in Philadelphia so she really enjoyed working with him and traveling.”
She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother Frank James Bell.
She is survived by: her son, William (Linda); grandchildren, William Christopher (Nafeesa), Sherry, Melvyn (Shiniqua) and Kristopher (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Robert, Aaliyah, Isaiah B., Hope, Faith, Billie, Elijah, Isaiah C, Christian, Chase, Zahir, Cameron and Kataliya; great-great-grandchildren, Casey, Cali and Isabella; nieces, Sheila, Ruth, Lisa and Beverly; great-nieces Olivia and Lonla; cousin James “Butchie” Lawrence; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was interred privately.
