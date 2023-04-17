Doris (Costley) Whittington, 96, departed this life on April 13, 2023. She is survived by her special niece, Joyce Butler, and niece, Patricia Morton, and other family and friends to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her husband, James Whittington. As per Doris’ request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
