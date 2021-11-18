Donald Wayne Goodman, who worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Del., for 30 years, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Goodman was 82.
Goodman, son of the late Weldon Arthur McDougal and Nellie Goodman was born on Oct. 18, 1939 in Philadelphia. He had six brothers, Weldon McDougal, Gordon McDougal, Ronald Goodman, Bruce Hameed Goodman, Melvyn Goodman and Robert Phillips. Weldon, Gordon and Ronald preceded him in death.
Goodman affectionately known as "Butch" grew up surrounded by his parents, siblings and plenty of aunts, uncles and cousins. His mother made certain her children were baptized at White Rock Baptist Church. In his household, he took on the responsibility and care of his younger family members.
In his formative years, Goodman attended Belmont Charter School, Sulzberger Junior High School and was a graduate of Overbrook High School. Growing up he developed a love of sports and music.
Goodman was on his way to propose to Rose Maxine White, when he received his draft letter. He traveled from Georgia to Philadelphia to marry her, prior to being stationed in Germany. They both met in Paris for their honeymoon. On June 25, 1963, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he honorably served as typist, and sharpshooter. Additionally, Goodman received the Good Conduct Medal. From this union three children were born, Devin, Alana and Donna.
After completing his military service, he started working at the Chrysler Corporation. He commuted from Philadelphia to Newark for three decades and during this time he established lifelong friendships with his carpool buddies.
Broomall Street held a special place in his heart. This is where he found a place to raise his family. He was a husband for 58 years. As a father, he found creative ways to keep everyone happy. His love extended beyond his home, as he was known to load up his van and take the neighborhood children to the park. It was amazing to witness him running from the basketball court to the playground to ensure the happiness of everyone within his reach.
Goodman was an avid bowler, to say the least. He bowled several times a week at Gehris and Center Bowling Lanes. he enjoyed teaching others where to stand, how to bowl, and the importance of picking up those spares.
During his retirement, Goodman dedicated much of his time to White Rock Baptist Church. He served as a trustee, which allowed him to continue to utilize the many gifts God bestowed upon him.
Goodman was blessed with seven grandchildren (Ciara, Bee Bee, Josh, Eli, Tajah, Caleb and Kevin) who called him Pop Pop. They knew him for his Sunday Brunch, where he served bacon, eggs, grits, waffles and pancakes. he purchased memberships at the Philadelphia Zoo and several museums, to teach them everything he knew.
Goodman leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Rose, his children Dr. Devin T. Goodman (Shawnette), Alan Goodman (Lisa), and Donna Desirée Ingram (James Brian); grandchildren, Yasmin Ciara Baylor, Joshua Goodman, Elijah Goodman, Roland Goodman, Tajah Goodman, Caleb Goodman and Kevin Bryce Ingram. Goodman also leaves behind siblings, Bruce Hameed Goodman, Melvyn Goodman, and Robert Phillips; a host of family, friends, neighbors, and his White Rock Baptist Church family.
The viewing for Goodman will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The service will take place at 11 a.m. The viewing and service will be held at Camphor United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Avenue.
