Donald Lionell Williams, an entrepreneur, died on June 5, 2022. He was 78.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1943, and owned Don's Doo Shop, a style and grooming salon in North Philadelphia.
He is survived by a host of family and friends.
Services were held on Monday, June 13, at Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.