Donald Keith West, pastor of Union Baptist Church, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was 65.
He was born on April 8, 1957, and was the youngest of three children born to the late Forest and Susie West. He was educated in the Philadelphia school system.
Early in his life, West gave his life to Christ and became a member of the Penn Memorial Baptist Church. He began his biblical studies at the Center for Urban Theological Studies. Additionally, he attended the Christian Research and Development Training Institute of Christian Stronghold Baptist Church and the Philadelphia Biblical University, now known as Cairn University.
He was licensed to preach the gospel at Mount Airy Baptist Church by the Rev. Willis A. Brown. While there, West provided leadership to the Barnabas Guild ministry. He went on to serve as the director of Christian education at the Christian Mission Fellowship Baptist Church. West was also the director of Christian education and an administrative assistant to the pastor of the Emmanuel Institutional Baptist Church. While at Emmanuel, he was ordained by the Rev. Joseph Daniels.
West served as an associate minister at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor. While there, West conducted leadership training seminars, men’s ministry workshops, and pre-marital counseling. He also provided individual and marital counseling to couples. In 2009, he was installed as pastor of Union Baptist Church, where he served until his death.
"His passion for evangelism and discipleship led him to see each encounter as an opportunity to spread the Gospel," his family said in a tribute. "His messages often included kingdom-building living."
He was preceded in death by his brother, Forest Gregory West.
He is survived by his children, Courtney and Briana, and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Union Baptist Church, 1910 Fitzwater St.
Services begin at 10 a.m.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
