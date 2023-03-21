Donald F. Poindexter

Donald F. Poindexter

Donald F. Poindexter died February 1, 2023. He is survived by loving family & friends. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated Omega service at 10:30 a.m. with memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1215 Vernon Road, Philadelphia, PA. Inurnment will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

