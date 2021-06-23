Donald Arthur Young, who had a successful professional career in the public and private sector, passed away on June 17, 2021. Young was 93.
Young was born on Nov. 4, 1927, in Philadelphia. He was the youngest child to the Rev. Edgar C. Young and Myra Reynolds Young.
Young graduated from West Philadelphia High School and attended West Virginia State College and Temple University. In his early adult life, Young was a youth worker and leader at the Western Community House in South Philadelphia, the Friends Neighborhood Guild in North Philadelphia, and the Parkside YMCA in West Philadelphia. He was also a Lt. District Governor for the South East Pennsylvania Region of Y's Men Club. He later became chairman of the Parkside Y Board of Managers.
Young worked as a senior visitor for the Philadelphian Board of Public Assistance until he and his brother Stanley opened a service station in West Philadelphia. After running a successful business, Gulf Oil Co. recruited him to be one of their first African American sales representatives.
After that, he was promoted to a dealer training position in the Baltimore- Washington, D.C., area. He later was promoted to sales supervisor in Boston, Massachusetts, which led to another position of district sales manager in Wilmington, Delaware. Young retired from Gulf Oil in 1983 with 22 years of service, after which he started his own wholesale oil company, Alpine Fuel Inc., with his wife, Alice.
Young grew up in Phillips Brooks Memorial Chapel (now St. Phillips Episcopal Church), under the rectorship and guidance of his father, the Rev. Edgar Young. He transferred to the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas where he became a dedicated member. Young served on the Auxiliary Vestry and later became a member of the Vestry and senior warden to the Rector.
Young also served as the president of the Jesse F. Anderson Scholarship Fund. He was a member of Club Regals, the BroFellian, The Olde Philadelphia Club and the Episcopal Church Club. Young married Alice Rose in June 1982 and their union lasted 39 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Young-Talley and Gail Young; son-in-law Kevin Talley; and grandson, Rickey Young. He was a dedicated uncle to a host of nieces, and nephews: Carole (Eric) Townsend Harrell, Wanda Ganswith, Margaret (Peter) Hurst and Linda (David) Harris, Harold Young, Stanley (Margaret) Young, William Burke and Edgar (Loribeth) Young. He is also survived by three cousins, Jimmy and Richard Jones and Barbara Wiley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jesse F. Anderson Sr. Scholarship Fund: The African Episcopal Church of Thomas, 6361 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19151.
