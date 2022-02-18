Dolores Marie Thomas, a caregiver, died on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. She was 80.
She was born on May 25, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Ada Hall Thomas and Madison Brooks Thomas.
She spent her life caregiving, creating, traveling and educating.
Thomas was an alumna of Germantown High School.
She was employed by Chestnut Hill Hospital for three years after high school, as a teacher’s assistant at Belmont School for 10 years, and as a driver for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for nine years.
Thomas was a member of the James Cleveland Worship and Philadelphia Mass choirs for many years, and she supervised the youth mass choir of Philadelphia. She served as an administrative assistant at Greater Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
In a tribute, her family said she was the “epitome of style, grace, class and leadership” who lived by the saying, “If I can help someone, my living is not in vain.”
She was preceded in death by her son, Wendell Lee; brother, Jerry Thomas; great-grandson, Blake Lee Smith; sisters-in-law, Thelma Williams and Shirley Edwards; and cousin, Adlene Hicks.
She is survived by: her sister, Gwendolyn T. Hudgins; sister-in-law, Bette Thomas; daughter, Wanda D. Lee; grandchildren, Ife’ Dolores Lee, Erin Ivette Lee-Smith and Timothy C. Smith; nieces, Jerri Johnson, Ada Deneen Skipworth, Sherry Zurita and Crystal Boyd; nephews, Aaron Boyd, Warren (Tracey) Edwards, Emmanuel Zurita; great-great nephews, Damir, Delvin, Norman and Kevin; great-grandsons, Jalyn W.C. Lee and Knox Lee-Hill; adopted daughters, Marlene S. Mitchell, Yvonne Queen, Tanyia Dixon and Dr. Stephanie Clark; adopted son, Barry Queen; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Providence Baptist Church, 87 E. Haines St.
Viewing is from 9 to 11 a.m. Services follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Ivory Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road.
Beckett Brown and Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.