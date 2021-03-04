Diane Evans died on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to: her sister, Janis; four stepchildren, Carletta, Aleta, Benjamin Jr., and Elana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Public Viewing: 9AM-10:15AM Private Service, Monday, March 8th at Bruce R. Hawkins F\uneral Home, 6828 Old York Rd., Phila., PA 19126. Int. Washington Crossing Nat’l Cemetery.
Arr. Bruce R. Hawkins F.H.
