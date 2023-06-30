Diana Whaley Campbell, an entrepreneur and property inspector for the City of Philadelphia, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023. She was 72.
Campbell was born on Feb. 24, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late George Whaley, Jr., and Elizabeth Stemus Whaley.
Her passion for learning extended into various careers, including serving as an inspector with the Philadelphia Department of Licensing and Inspection and an advocate for young people at the Youth Study Center. Her entrepreneurial bent led her to establish herself as a business owner. She specialized in floral design, fashion design, sewing, and baking. Her sweet potato pies were sought after by many for Thanksgiving gifts.
She would often hold two-hour-long phone conversations with family and friends.
“A quick wit and a sharp sense of humor were uniquely Diana’s,” her family said in a tribute. She could always make you laugh and sometimes annoy the heck out of you. There was never a moment when she wasn’t pushing boundaries in some way. She was always trying new recipes or a new art form. She was a lover of food, flowers, and friends. She believed in people, possibilities, creativity, and love.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Campbell, and six siblings.
She is survived by her siblings, Sharon and Julius; special sister-friend, Grace; and a host of stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at From the Heart Church Ministries.
Walter E. Sabbath, Jr. Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
