Derrick “Rick” Brian Abrams, a devoted member of Mount Airy Church of God in Christ, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was 63.
He was born on April 2, 1956, in Philadelphia to the late Amos and Eleanor Abrams. He was the second of four children. He received his elementary and secondary education in the public schools in Philadelphia.
As a teen, Abrams joined the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Rev. Ernest C. Morris. As a member of the church, he enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in various church activities.
According to his family, Abrams loved sports and had a strong arm throwing the football as a quarterback for Germantown High School. He worked at the Single Scene for many years. He enjoyed reading books and often expressed interest in furthering his education at the college level. He also loved being around family and friends.
He is survived by: his brothers, Wayne and Kenneth; sister, Cheryl; one sister-in-law, Rosalie; four nephews, Kenneth Jr., Antwyne, Tyray and Sean; and a host of relatives and friends.
A service was held March 23 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.