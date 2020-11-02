DENYSE V. JONES
October 6, 1942 – October 9, 2020
Denyse Vertel Jones was a dedicated Associate Professor of English at the Community of College of Philadelphia. Her tenure at CCP spanned more than 25 years before retiring in 2005. Born in Philadelphia on October 6, 1942 to the late George and Vertel Jones, Denyse was the oldest of three daughters born from their union. As a deaconess of Berean Presbyterian Church, she would spend the later years of her life supporting their youth scholarship program. She is survived by her sisters, Deborah Jones and Diane Jones-Poulson and a host family, friends, and former colleagues. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Denyse’s passion for enriching our youth, please consider making a charitable donation to:
Berean Presbyterian Church
of Philadelphia
c/o Scholarship Committee
2001 N. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19122
