Delores M. Rowlings passed on Thursday, January 13, 2022. She was 80 years old. Her parents Albert and Bernice McMillian Rowlings preceded her in death. Delores was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was the oldest of three sisters. Delores was affectionately known as “Pumpkin” by family and as “Pretty Brown Penny” or “Penny” by close friends. She graduated in 1959 from Kensington High School for Girls. Delores was employed by the City of Philadelphia - Computer Center for many years. Pumpkin’s love, laughter and generosity will be missed by all. Delores will be in our hearts forever and always.
