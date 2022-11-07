Delores Brown, a retired Sears employee, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home in Wayne. She was 85.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to the late Morris and Delilah Payne. She was the fifth oldest of seven children born from this union and later moved to Media, Pennsylvania, at age 10 after the death of her mother. She was then lovingly accepted into the home of Allen and Bessie Dalton.
She loved to visit local museums and historical attractions on the weekends during her childhood years in Washington. Her love of history began there and continued to be a strong interest throughout her life. During the final days of her life, she had a stack of books near her and often finished reading one every other day, history being her favorite.
She retired from Sears-Roebuck after working in the business and finance department. She started out working in the toy department. She had fond memories of and enjoyed the people that she worked with during the heyday of Sears, making many lifelong friends during her career.
She married Seth Brown in 1954, and they lived in Wayne for their entire married lives.
"She loved her home and making a home for her children," her family said in a tribute.
Brown was a Phillies and Eagles fan and cheered enthusiastically, especially while watching the Eagles. She was known for her coleslaw and her macaroni and cheese recipe. Perhaps her greatest culinary achievement was her chocolate chip cookies, which sometimes had to travel many miles and across states to meet demand. Every year she visited the Philadelphia Flower Show, and her descriptions of the beauty and intricacies of the displays demonstrated her deep appreciation for the pageantry of the event.
During her later years, she took an interest in the visual arts and cherished the items she collected from local artists. She was a dedicated exercise enthusiast and attended classes at least twice a week until the onset of COVID restrictions.
"Above all, her greatest treasure, focus, and concern were her family, friends, neighbors, former neighbors, and relatives near and far," said her family in a tribute. "When asked why she worried about people so much, her answer was always, 'Mothers are supposed to worry.'"
She was preceded in death by her husband, Seth, and siblings, Leonard Payne, Morris Payne, Rev. Edward Payne, Rev. Melvin Payne and Barbara McKnight.
She is survived by her children, Valerie, Patricia, Pamela and Seth; brother, John (Lisa); sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Leonard) Payne, Judy (Melvin) Payne, and Rev. Edith Payne; sons-in-law, Melvin and Donald; daughter-in-law, Carole; grandchildren, Dedra, Matthew (Jessica), Donald, Arielle, Seth and Samuel; and great-granddaughter, Saniya.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, at Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
