David S. Levetter II died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to: his loving mother, Dr. Cleora Anderson Levetter; sisters, Kareema and Sarah; life partner, Sandra; as well as a host of loving relatives and special friends. Memorial Service: 11AM-1PM. Monday, August 23rd at Majestic Hall, 800 W. Olney Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120. Int. Private.
Arr. Bruce R. Hawkins F.H.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.