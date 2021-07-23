David J. Baker Jr. passed on July 16, 2021. He is survived by a host of loving family and friends.Services are Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Wood Funeral Home, Inc. 5537-39 W. Girard Avenue, Phila., PA 19131. Viewing: 10:00 a.m. Service: 11:00 a.m. Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery
