David Carter was born on October 30, 1970, along with his twin brother, Darrin, to the proud parents of the late Charles Lee and Dolores Carter. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, God called for David’s earthly body to enter into Eternal Rest with Him. David leaves behind to cherish his memory: twin brother, Darrin, and other brothers, Charles, Jr. and Marc; sister, Camille Carter; aunts, Christine F. Reese, Mary Richardson, Diane Carter, and Beverly Reese; and uncles. Vernon M. Reese, Earl C. Reese, and Donald Jones; and special cousin, Brandon Richardson. He also leaves to mourn his memory his long time companion, Keisha Pugh, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Professional Services: Wood Funeral Home, Inc.

