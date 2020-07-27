Dale Boyce died on Monday, July 20, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 2:30 p.m. Viewing 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Ave., Phila., PA 19104. Interment: Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA 18940.
