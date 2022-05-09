D’Eric Marc Green, a stand-up comedian and food industry worker, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was 42.
He was born on March 4, 1980, in Philadelphia to the late Rev. Ronald Reid and Joanne Green. He was educated in the Philadelphia school system and worked in the food industry.
Green, who was affectionately known as "Comedian D," had a talent and passion for comedy. He performed stand-up comedy and impersonations. He could impersonate anyone, including his older family members, various people with accents, and children’s characters.
He accepted Jesus Christ into his life as a young child. Most recently, he was a member of The People’s Baptist Church. As he faced challenges with his health, he encouraged others who had health issues. He had faith he would be healed and confessed and declared that God would perform a miracle.
His favorite pastimes were traveling, listening to music, cooking, eating good food, playing video games and watching comedies. Popular lines and catch phrases from his favorite movies were part of his vocabulary. He enjoyed socializing with people in person and through texting, phone calls, video calls and social media.
"'D' could always make you laugh," his family said in a tribute. "He was a people person whose humor was front and center at family gatherings. D’Eric loved his family, enjoyed spending quality time with them, and to confirm his love, he always said, 'I love you.'"
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tracy Reid.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Green; siblings, Jonael (Thomas), Alysia, Lisa and David; aunt, Linda (Gerald); goddaughter, Mae Amora; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Monday, May 9, at The People’s Baptist Church.
Slater Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
