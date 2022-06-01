Curtis J. Wilson Jr., a senior vice president in wealth management for UBS Financial Services in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was 71.
Wilson was born on Nov. 6, 1950, and resided in Bala Cynwyd before his death. He graduate from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He earned a master’s in management from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University and joined UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland) in 1994 after 17 years with Goldman, Sachs & Co. as vice president for investments.
He served on Loyola's investment committee for many years before joining the board of trustees in 2018. He served on the equity and inclusion, intercollegiate athletics, investment, and trusteeship committees throughout his tenure as a trustee.
He often participated in swimming, bicycling and running races.
"Curt was an incredibly dedicated and engaged member of the board of trustees," Loyola President Terrence M. Sawyer said in an online tribute. "He was a frequent participant in campus events, including events of the Karson Institute, athletic events, and events in the fine arts, and he often came down from Philadelphia for a lecture."
He is survived by his children, Jessica-Claire Wilson, Cicely Wilson and Sydney Mueller; eight grandchildren; a sister; a brother; and other family members.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 4, at Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 West Montgomery Ave., Ardmore.
Services begin at 2 p.m.
