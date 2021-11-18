Curtis Adams, who was a barber and hair stylist died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Adams was 61.
Adams received his education in the Philadelphia Public School System, where he became interested in art, honed his artistic talents and graduated from University City High School. Adams had a strong work ethic. At the age of 13, he joined the family business working as a shampoo helper at Mr. Charles's Beauty Salon until he graduated from high school.
Adams entered Drexel University to study chemical engineering. During his first semester at Drexel, he realized his love for fashion and changed his path to pursue coursework at the Tracey Warner School of Fashion Design where he earned an associate degree.
After that, Curtis quickly enrolled in Gordon Phillips School for Beauty Culture to become a cosmetologist. Distinguishing his talent, Gordon Phillips awarded Adams a full scholarship to pursue his teacher's license of cosmetology.
Adams' vision for providing a full array of beauty services for women was quickly becoming a reality. He exercised his talents in the family business as a full stylist and opened his fashion boutique, Nifty's House of Design, in the building adjacent to the salon. During a consultation for a Nifty's one of a kind design, Adams met his former wife, Gwendolyn O'Neal. Through their union, Ahleyha C. Adams, the highlight of their lives, was born.
In 1998, Adams took a leap of faith and opened an independent beauty salon and barber shop, Short Kutz. When Adams wasn't working, he spent time with his daughter or his brother. He was a avid Philadelphia sports fan who always supported the Sixers, eagles and Phillies. Boxing was his absolute joy. Adams also had a keen mind for politics and was never afraid to engage in lively debate no matter what the topic.
In 2002, a flea market find - an incised plate of The Knight, Deaf and the Devil by Albrecht Düer - would change the direction of his life. The magnificent treasure would lead Adams to research the authenticity of the master engraving, become a published author in 2007 through his book entitled "The Düer Hypothesis and return to school to obtain his bachelor's and master's degrees in history.
The intrinsic motivation and passion Adams possessed made him a successful businessman for more than 20 year until his passing. He received multiple awards of appreciation in a variety of disciplines, including a citation from the City of Philadelphia for 20 years of service to the community.
Adams leaves to mourn: his daughter, Ahleyha Cashmear; his parents, Phyllis Elizabeth (Pitts) Adams and Charles Adams, Sr.; brother, Charles Adams, Jr.; Felicia Elizabeth (Adams) McAllister; nephew, Larry McAllister II; and niece, Larrysa Phyllisite McAllister. He will be missed by a host of extended family and friends.
The viewing for Adams will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. On Saturday, Nov. 20. The service will start at 11 a.m. The viewing and service will be held at Wharton Wesley United Methodist Church, 5341 Catherine Street.
