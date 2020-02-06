Creola Gramby, an elementary school teacher and entrepreneur, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 84.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1935, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to the late David Garvin and Edith Baxter Garvin. She was the third of five children. Growing up in Roweville, South Carolina, she and her siblings worked on the farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse and worshiped at Prospect United Methodist Church.
In 1953, Gramby headed north, following her elder siblings. Like many other Black people during the Great Migration, she was fleeing oppression, seeking opportunity and committed to sending money back home.
In Philadelphia, she lived with her elder brother, Henry Garvin, and his wife while working in the Mount Airy neighborhood as a nanny. While out walking a child in her care, she often encountered Bernard Gramby, a delivery truck driver. They were married at the age of 20 and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Throughout the years, they lived in North Philadelphia, then Wichita, Kansas, while Bernard was in the U.S. Air Force, and finally Southwest Philadelphia. Three children were born to their union.
While raising their family, Gramby’s education advanced and her career blossomed. After graduating from Hahnemann Nursing School with a licensed practical nursing certificate, she worked as a nurse in Philadelphia at Hahnemann University Hospital and in Wichita.
Upon becoming pregnant with her first child, Gramby stayed home, eventually caring for her own and a friend’s daughters. During this time, Gramby’s entrepreneurial spirit emerged and she began making and selling crafts in the neighborhood.
Seeing her success, her husband introduced her to World Book Encyclopedia and she became a sales representative. Breaking sales records, she rose through the ranks and brought numerous friends and family into the business. When the company suddenly fired Gramby and her entire team, she and Bernard Gramby filed a discrimination lawsuit and won.
Next, at the age of 40, Gramby enrolled in Community College of Philadelphia and then Cheyney University, studying elementary education. Graduating magna cum laude from Cheyney at 44, she began a 20-plus-year career as a teacher in the School District of Philadelphia. She taught mostly in schools throughout Southwest Philadelphia. She studied through Antioch University’s Philadelphia program to earn her master’s in education, plus 30 credits.
During this time, Gramby continued her entrepreneurial pursuits. She first bought and operated Snacks by the Pound on 69th Street in Upper Darby and then Cree’s Candy, Cards and Gifts on Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia, which she operated with her son, the late Bernard Gramby Jr.
In 1965, after returning from Kansas, Gramby joined First Corinthian Baptist Church. She was a committed member, serving on the Women’s Chorale Ensemble, the Scholarship Committee and the United Voices.
Gramby also gave to numerous causes, raising money for the American Heart Association, contributing to Haitian relief and, through Mwamba Church Ministries International, sponsoring a Kenyan girl to attend high school and college.
She and her husband spent considerable time with family and friends. For 22 years, they cruised to ports around the world with friends from First Corinthian and family. They also enjoyed working together to organize numerous family reunions on both sides of their family.
Gramby was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 4, 2017. She began treatment and for three years was courageous during rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. During her last year, she was attended at home by a team of home health nurses and aides.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Jasper R. Gramby and Sharon Gramby-Sobukwe (Djibo); grandchildren, Yalonda J. Forney (Maurice), Earl J. Gramby, Jasper R. Gramby II, Nkululeko C. Hymans and LaToya N. Franklin (James); great-grandsons, Nadir Forney, Josiah Z. Franklin and James W. Franklin Jr.; sister, Oakarita Williams; aunt, Alice Pollard; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Feb. 8 at First Corinthian Baptist Church, 5101 Pine St. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial is in Merion Cemetery.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
