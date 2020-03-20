Cornelia D. Anderson, a retired teaching assistant, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was 74.
She was affectionately known as “Connie.”
She was born on June 24, 1945, to Ruth Wright and Cornelius Poole in Dublin, Georgia. She moved to Philadelphia with her mother when she 6 years old. She often shared the story of seeing snow for the first time when she arrived.
Anderson was baptized at Wayland Temple Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. She moved to Germantown and joined New Gethsemane Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. Until her illness, she enjoyed the fellowship, great preaching and uplifting music ministry of her home church.
She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and attended two years of college at Temple University.
Anderson worked for the School District of Philadelphia. She started as a reading aide and later became a teaching assistant after taking college courses. Although she served in many schools during her 38-year career, she retired as a teaching assistant and mentor at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical High School in 2008.
"During her tenure with the district, there was never a time where she would not extend a helping hand or advisement to support her colleagues and students," her family said in a tribute.
Anderson also worked a part-time weekend job with the Jewish Employment and Vocational Service (JEVS) for more than 20 years. At JEVS, she nurtured and cared for adults with behavioral health and intellectual disabilities. Her family said she was loved and respected by all of her clients.
In January 1965, she was united in marriage to Elliott L. Anderson Sr., who preceded her in death in 2005. Three children were born to their union.
Anderson enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, shopping and her soap operas. She loved to cook, travel and have family gatherings. She always motivated her family to attend family reunions in Georgia.
“As the matriarch and rock of the family, she exemplified wisdom, discernment and compassion,” her family said.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Keith.
She is survived by: her children, Lisa, Tanya and Elliott Jr.; grandchildren, Elisha, Richard, Tujuan, Jordan, Jordyn, Mykayla and Jalynn; great-grandchildren, Joel, Ayanah, Alana, Richard Jr. and Josiah; siblings, Johnnie, Elizabeth, Tijuana, Regina and Joyce; and other relatives and friends.
Services were held March 20 at New Gethsemane Baptist Church, 917 E. Chelten Ave. She is buried in Chelten Hills Cemetery.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
