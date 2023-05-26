Cora Jean McNair, a senior administrative secretary, died on Monday May 22, 2023. She was 80.
She was born on July 6, 1942, to Sylvester Hightower and Nettie Mae Clayton in Philadelphia.
Cora Jean McNair, a senior administrative secretary, died on Monday May 22, 2023. She was 80.
She was born on July 6, 1942, to Sylvester Hightower and Nettie Mae Clayton in Philadelphia.
She considered it an honor to carry the same name as her maternal grandmother. She was affectionately known by many names of endearment: “Nana,” “Auntie Jean,” “Jasonne” and “Wumpsy.”
Her early years were spent in the area of 19th and Federal streets. She was baptized at the Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church, where she met a long-lasting and loving friend, Geraldine Wallace Feggins. Together they attended Sunday School and the Baptist Training Union. McNair sang on the Young Adult, Choral Ensemble and Candlelight Juniors Gospel Choirs.
She attended Smith Elementary, Barratt Junior High and Bartram High School. She worked in her godparents' confectionery store after school, supervised her younger siblings, prepared dinner and kept up her family home.
After graduating high school she moved to Newark, New Jersey, with her great aunt and secured full-time employment with an electronics company.
She later returned to Philadelphia and married Martin Luther McNair on Sept. 28, 1963. From this union came two children.
She was employed by the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, then the School District of Philadelphia in various schools throughout the city. She later worked as a senior administrative secretary before retiring in 2005 after 33 years of service.
Her life was filled with music. She learned to play the piano and bass violin and traveled around the neighborhood with her girlfriend, Shirley Lee Clash. They sang gospel music and played the piano in community churches invited or uninvited to spread the word of God. She also pursued a second career as a radio personality.
In 1996 she met George B. Fels and they cruised around the world together.
Throughout the past 70 years, her work in the church and community continued to expand through her implementation of the African-American Studies project as a part of the Summer Enhancement Program, the seniors' Bible study, and the women’s, courtesy and pastor support ministries. She graduated with a diploma of general Christian education studies from the Pennsylvania Baptist Congress of Christian Education, Eastern Region.
“Jean was a special kind of person, quiet and humble, almost godly or angelic in her demeanor, but also witty and enjoyed humor almost always,” her family said in a tribute. "She naturally just cared about people, radiating warmth, kindness and love everywhere she went. After the death of her mother she took charge of the care for her cousin Alvin. Jean was a great listener and had a non-judgmental approach.”
She is survived by her children, Jaye’ and Martin McNair Jr.; siblings, Sylvester, Sallie and Hermine; grandchildren, Somalia, Sudan and Martin (Marty); great-grandson, Aderoju (Sweetheart); companion, George B. Fels; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2010 Tasker St.
Services begin at 11 a.m.
Slater Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.