Consuela Hargust, a pharmaceutical clerk and cashier, died on Wednesday July 12, 2023. She was 76.
She was born on May 22, 1947, in Philadelphia.
Consuela Hargust, a pharmaceutical clerk and cashier, died on Wednesday July 12, 2023. She was 76.
She was born on May 22, 1947, in Philadelphia.
She was affectionately called "Connie" and was the fourth of six children born to the late James and Patricia Hargust.
Hargust graduated from South Philadelphia High School in 1965. During her high school years, she was a member of the Girls Club, Dancing Club, and was an usher. Basketball and swimming were among her favorite sports.
She had one child, Vanessa Hargust, who passed several days after a premature birth.
She loved children and enjoyed spoiling babies; she poured so much love into her nieces and nephews, as well as her godchildren Larry and Doreen.
She worked as a clerk and cashier at a pharmaceutical company for many years. As a lifelong South Philadelphia resident, she provided a home for her mother, her Uncle Kenny, and her brother Jayroy. Her home was the meeting place for many family celebrations and holidays. It is no secret that she was outspoken and not afraid to speak her mind, especially when things were not done to her satisfaction.
She adored gospel, oldies, and jazz music, in particular by Shirley Caesar, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Gladys Knight, and the Temptations. She also enjoyed dancing and entertaining. Along with these activities, she also liked to shop, cook, clean, and help others.
She looked up to her older brother Curtis (who she affectionately called Curt), always seeking his advice. She also enjoyed good laughs and good times with Curtis, her sisters, and other family members.
Her nieces, Yvette and Kim, were always there for her as they transported her to appointments and anywhere else she needed or wanted to go.
Some of her fondest memories were times spent with her Goddaughter Doreen, Doreen’s husband Chris, and their children, whom she proudly referred to and loved as her grandchildren.
"Connie was outgoing, loving, and kind," her family said in a tribute. "Connie spoke of her extended family members often and appreciated their love, support, generosity, and kindness shared through many years."
She is survived by a host of family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, July 20, at Slater Funeral Home.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.