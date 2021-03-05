Constance Fletcher Ramsey, 96, writer and jeweler, died in Seattle,WA on February 17, 2021, ten days shy of her 97th birthday. She is the widow of Superior Court Judge William B. Ramsey and mother of Paula, Robyn and Melanie, grandmother of Winter, Sydney and Cooper, great-grandmother to Henry and Eloise. Constance was laid to rest on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, memorial celebrations will be held in Philadelphia and Seattle at a later time. Services provided by Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home.
The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians and institutions at the Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards on Thursday. Normally a big luncheon full of the city’s movers and shakers is held at the prestigious Union League, but thanks to the pandemic the ann…
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Worst U.S. 'slave' auction has Philly ties
- What to know about Philly’s FEMA vaccination site at the Convention Center
- Remembering Mississippi Governor William Winter who helped transform the state
- Family & friends of Joe Frazier to dedicate statue commemorating fight of the century
- How a Philly woman is building her business on a $10 house won in a lottery
- Rev. Raphael Warnock's historic U.S. Senate win broke more barriers than you may think
- Mumia Abu-Jamal tests positive for COVID-19, lawyer says
- Black-owned construction firm thrives under fifth generation leadership
- Center for Black Educator Development receives $3 million
- Center City Vaccination Center officially opens Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.