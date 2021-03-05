Constance Fletcher Ramsey

Constance Fletcher Ramsey

Constance Fletcher Ramsey, 96, writer and jeweler, died in Seattle,WA on February 17, 2021, ten days shy of her 97th birthday. She is the widow of Superior Court Judge William B. Ramsey and mother of Paula, Robyn and Melanie, grandmother of Winter, Sydney and Cooper, great-grandmother to Henry and Eloise. Constance was laid to rest on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, memorial celebrations will be held in Philadelphia and Seattle at a later time. Services provided by Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home.

