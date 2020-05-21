Colman Dobson died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 — 4:00 p.m. Viewing: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue., Phila., PA 19104. Interment: Private
