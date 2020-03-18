Colette A. Pridgen, a former school teacher, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was 95.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1925 to the late Robert and Correne Smalls.
Pridgen graduated from Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina. She taught in Philadelphia public schools until she retired. Her family said she loved children and they loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Allen; siblings, Robert Smalls Jr., Alberta Smalls, Joe T. Smalls, Charles Smalls, Mckinley Smalls, Lugenia Jones, Joe L. Smalls and Bernice Grant.
She is survived by: her children, Darrell Pridgen and Antoinette (Edward) Watkins; Mary C. Smalls-Brown; grandchildren, Nazelah Jamison, Anjanette Pridgen, Adele Stevens, Allison Pridgen, Aja (Solomon) Parham, Jana Watkins, Theka Watkins, Alec Watkins and Arielle Watkins; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held March 18 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave. She is buried in Chelten Hills Cemetery.
