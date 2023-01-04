Clayton White, retired professor of music and department chairman at the Community College of Philadelphia, died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 79.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1942, in Harlem, New York, to the late John and Schenita White. The family moved to Philadelphia when he was 2 years old. He attended Central High School and then earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education, music theory and composition from Temple University. In addition, he completed postgraduate studies in vocal pedagogy, choral conducting and orchestral conducting at Westminster Choir College.
"He lived an extraordinary life as a father, grandfather, professor, conductor, arranger, bridge player, and so much more," his wife said in an online tribute. "He will be remembered as a music icon within and beyond our community."
He founded the Clayton White Singers in 1977 while at Community College. The singers performed extensively in major venues across Philadelphia, including the Academy of Music, the Kimmel Center, the Robin Hood Dell, and numerous schools and churches.
The group performed at the Philadelphia Clef Club with Trudy Pitts and "Mr. C," the Philadelphia celebration of St. Katherine Drexel's canonization, the inauguration of Gov. Tom Ridge, and concerts with Barry Manilow, Nell Carter and Bobby McFerrin.
As chorus master and principal chorus of Opera Ebony and Opera North, White and his Singers received laudable reviews from audiences and critics for their performances in fully staged operatic productions at the Academy of Music.
He served the spiritual community of Philadelphia for over 50 years as a minister of music at various churches and for 35 years as director of the Clayton White Singers.
"Clayton was an outstanding musical trailblazer of African-American choral music within and beyond Philadelphia with over 100 compositions, arrangements and credits on radio and television," his family said in a tribute.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl White; son, Shannon White; daughter-in-law, Neva White; and grandsons, Garrett White and Julian White.
A musical memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Ave.
Services begin at 12 p.m.
