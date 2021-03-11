Clarissa Dunston died peacefully at 104 years old surrounded by family. A long-time resident of South Philly. Funeral Services Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Simon Cyrenian Episcopal Church, 1401 S. 22nd Street, Phila, PA. Viewing 9:00am, Family Only Private Service 11:00am. Mask required. Interment Hillside Cemetery.
Service by Slater F.H.
