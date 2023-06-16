Rev. Clarence L. James Sr., a pastor, teacher and a former chaplain at Lincoln University, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was 75.
He was born on March 14, 1948, on Chicago’s Westside to the late Jesse Joseph James Jr. and Mayme Graves James. He was the second of six children.
He was 7 when his father recognized his innate curiosity and advanced reading level. At the local library he was given an adult library card, allowing him access to any book he chose. He would spend days in the library, immersed in reading. James’s intellectual abilities were so acute that, as a fifth-grade student, he was promoted to taking seventh- and eighth-grade classes.
He attended John Marshall High School in Chicago, participated on the debate team, and presided over the Negro History Club. When Martin Luther King Jr., brought the work of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to Chicago, James was appointed president and chief organizer of the student union for Better Education in Chicago.
During that time, Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, became his mentors. Their tutelage evolved into a lifelong relationship and led to James holding several positions with Operation Breadbasket and then Operation PUSH, also known as People United to Serve Humanity. During both of Jackson’s presidential campaigns, he served as Jacqueline Jackson’s speechwriter.
King suggested that James enroll at Harvard University. He later developed an African American studies department and, because of his activism, did not return to Harvard after his first year. He later enrolled in Morehouse College.
Although he knew he was interested in spirituality and religion at 19, it took another three years for him to embrace his calling. He later became the Rev. Clarence Lumumba Muata Matsimela James. While attending Morehouse, James met Spelman College student and Atlanta native Miriam Johnson. They married in 1971 and had six children in the following nine years.
James began his pastorship at Bethel Baptist Church in Rockford, Illinois, where he discovered his passion for working with youth. He subsequently founded the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Rockford, which was full of young people. That led James to host weekly rap sessions to talk to them about the challenges of life. Noticing that many of Rockford’s young people were stuck in cycles of generational pathologies, James developed a pipeline with Rust College, a historically Black college (HBCU) in Holly Springs, Miss. Through the years, James helped countless young people earn degrees, many of whom followed him into the ministry or became teachers.
“The zenith of being a man means fulfilling the responsibilities of being a father,” James told a Michigan newspaper in 2009 when speaking about the role men play in society.
James moved his family to Atlanta in 1985, where he worked as Morehouse College’s assistant director of admissions before rising to the position of dean of the Morehouse School of Religion. James was able to mold a generation of Baptist pastors in this position through his teachings on Black liberation theology and the necessity of the Black church continuing to guide the Black community in the midst of struggles.
James and his youngest daughter relocated to the Philadelphia area, where he served as chaplain for another HBCU, Lincoln University. During his time in Philadelphia, James taught at Temple University and Palmer Theological Seminary, which allowed him to influence yet another generation of Black pastors.
James, who by then was known as the “Black Male Motivator” and the “Black Man’s Preacher,” was recognized for crafting powerful sermons about real-life issues and championing the liberation, education and celebration of Black people. A few of his most notable sermons were: “The Difference Between a Boy and a Man,” “You Don’t Miss Your Water ‘Til Your Well Runs Dry,” “Don’t Give Up the Ship” and “Justice, Mercy and Grace.”
He authored several books, including “Lost Generation? or Left Generation!: The Loss and Recovery of Black Family Values” and “The Difference Between a Boy and a Man.”
He later returned to Chicago as an itinerant preacher and writer. He often traveled to visit his growing number of grandchildren. In 2010, he suffered a major stroke, and over the next 13 years, he suffered several additional strokes.
“His survival was both a testament to his strength of will and God’s grace,” his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his son, Danjuma (Kamika) James.
He is survived by his wife, Estella Brown-James; children, Clarence James Jr., Rev. Cean James (Kesha), Dr. Cailisha Petty (Marlon), Dr. Jesse James and Cemeré James (Richard Borden); a nephew-godson, Milton Suggs; siblings, Jesse James III, Darthula Young (Anthony), Ricardo James, Debra James and Denise James; 21 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, June 17, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina.
