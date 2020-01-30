Clarence E. Mosley, a retired U.S. Army major and former city deputy managing director, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was 91.
He was nicknamed “Little Red” in high school and “Cokie” in his later years.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the Louis E. Mosley and Rosemond Mosley. He was raised with eight siblings during the Great Depression. He honed his competitive thirst as a high school quarterback and Golden Gloves boxer.
After graduating from Abraham Clark High School in Roselle, New Jersey, Mosley enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947 and proceeded to demonstrate what would become his legacy, an “insatiable desire” to rise to the top of his class in anything he did. He did so serving the country as a career serviceman.
His attended Officers Candidate School in Fort Riley, Kansas, where he was discharged as a sergeant, then became a second lieutenant infantry officer at the Basic Officers Infantry School in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Mosley was then assigned to the Infantry School in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he received his diploma as an infantry officers associate. Continuing his training in Basic Airborne School in 1950 qualified him as a parachutist and glider man, which prepared him to serve as in the Korean War as a platoon leader. There he fell victim to a surprise mortar attack, severely wounding his right forearm and elbow with shrapnel pieces permanently lodging in his neck for life. He was awarded the Purple Heart for valor and meritorious service.
He furthered his career via the Reserve Commissioned Officer School, which readied him for his next assignment in the Panama Canal from 1953 to 1956. When transferred to Tuskegee, Alabama, in 1959, he participated in Tuskegee University’s ROTC program, training young recruits in the military disciplines. Mosley entered the U.S. Army Intelligence School, where he became a military intelligence specialist. His next tour of duty took him overseas to Frankfurt, Germany, and soon afterward he advanced to the rank of major.
After completing officer information officer training, Mosley was called to his last duty in the Vietnam War in 1967. He received a Certificate of Appreciation in 1969 for his service to his country.
Mosley retired from active duty in 1973 after 26 years of dedicated service to the military. In 1999, he was inducted into the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in Fort Benning.
After retiring from the military, Mosley leveraged his leadership, intelligence and accomplishments and worked in multiple executive roles at the Franklin Mint in Wawa, as deputy managing director for the City of Philadelphia and as chief of staff for the DeKalb Sheriff Department in DeKalb, Georgia.
Mosley was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Holy Royal and Prince Hall Masons. A jazz connoisseur and card-playing enthusiast, he was a fun-loving character who loved laughter and hosting parties.
He was married to the late Clara J. Mosley for 55 years and four children were born to their union.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carlton, and daughter-in-law, Cheryl.
He is survived by: his children, Vera, Louis and Valerie; grandchildren, Troy (Buffy), Chelsea, Taylor, Ryan and Amanda; great-grandson, Alexander; siblings, Maurice, Sinclair (Ollie), Charles (Cynthia), Kevin (Priscilla); and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Jan. 31 at Mother Bethel AME Church, 419 S. 6th St. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Savin Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
