Claire M. Lyons (age 80), retired teacher for the Philadelphia School District passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Claire met and married the late Nathan R. Lyons at Cheyney State College. Through this union four children were born. She is the loving mother of Deidre Patterson, the late Nathan Lyons II, Richard Lyons and William Lyons. Devoted grandmother of 2 granddaughters, Jennie and Lauren. Beloved Aunt to Maurice Wilkinson and Tiffany Eburuoh. Loving Sister to the late Willa Allen, William Smalls and Yvette Crichton, and a host of nieces & nephews. After graduating Germantown High School in 1958, Mrs. Lyons attended Cheyney State College. She is a member of the Class of 1962 and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Phi Beta Omega Chapter. Mrs. Lyons continued her studies and received her Master’s Degree in Education from Cheyney University in 1991. Claire was a devoted Certified Reading Specialist at Fulton Elementary School and C.W. Henry School. She was admired by her colleagues, students, and parents. She will be dearly missed. Funeral service will be private.
