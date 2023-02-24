Chuck Jackson, a pioneering singer, songwriter and producer best known for the classic R&B standard “Any Day Now,” died on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. He was 85.
An elegant baritone called “Mr. Everything” by his fans, Jackson was among the first artists to record songs written by Burt Bacharach. He sang in many styles, from R&B and pop to gospel and blues.
Jackson’s single, “Any Day Now,” written by Bacharach with Bob Hilliard, reached No. 2 on the R&B chart in 1962 and was a top 25 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Later, it was covered by country singer Ronnie Milsap.
During his recording career, he had 22 songs on the Billboard R&B singles charts and 18 crossed over to the Hot 100 chart. He released 24 albums, including duet albums with Maxine Brown, Tammi Terrell and Cissy Houston. His hits included “Tell Him I’m Not Home,” “Beg Me” and “Something You Got.”
Jackson was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on July 22, 1937, and grew up in Pittsburgh, according to his biography at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
Jackson was a member of The Del-Vikings in the late 1950s before he left the group for a solo career. He headlined at Pittsburgh clubs and recorded for Clock Records, scoring several hits, according to the website Pittsburgh Music History.
When Jackson opened for Jackie Wilson at the Apollo Theater, he came to the attention of Luther Dixon, who signed him to Wand Records, a subsidiary of Scepter Records. His first single was “I Don’t Want to Cry,” which he co-wrote and which reached Billboard’s R&B chart in 1961 and was a top five hit; it also reached the top 40 on the Hot 100 Chart.
He had 16 chart records for Wand, including “Tell Him I’m Not Home,” “Beg Me” (top five on the R&B chart and also on the pop chart), “Something You Got” (a top ten duet with Maxine Brown on the R&B chart which also reached the pop chart) and “Shame On Me.”
In 1967, Jackson moved to Motown where he had several chart records, including “Honey Come Back,” which became a pop hit for Glen Campbell a year later.
Jackson and Dionne Warwick recorded a duet, “If I Let Myself Go” in 1998, and were nominated for a Grammy. After his death, Warwick issued a statement saying, “Another heartache has come my way. Chuck Jackson has made his transition. I’ll truly miss his daily calls checking on me and his wonderful voice.”
He received the Apollo Theatre’s Hall of Fame Award for headlining more shows there than any artist in the New York venue’s history. He also organized and produced events for the Apollo, including performers such as Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Tom Jones, Paul Shaffer, and Ashford & Simpson.
In 1992 he was honored with the “Pioneer Award” from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation. In 2015, he was inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame.
