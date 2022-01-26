Cheryl Duguid, an English teacher, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. She was 74.
She was born in the Bronx, New York, on Nov. 30, 1947, to the late William “Sonny” Percival Duguid and Carmen Maria Duguid.
Duguid lived the first five years of her life in Harlem, New York. Her father was a finance officer at the United Nations, and her mother was a homemaker. When her parents divorced, she moved with her mother to Philadelphia, where her mother studied anesthesiology at the University of Pennsylvania. She became the first African American to graduate from that program as a nurse anesthetist. Her mother married Dr. Edward Estis Holloway, a cardiologist. They moved to a stone Georgian home off Lincoln Drive that would become a family home not just for the Holloways but also for their relatives.
Duguid was the first African American to attend Cecilian Academy, a parochial school now known for educating Black students.
Duguid often visited her father and step-mother, Lena Victoria Duguid, in New York, and she often told stories of riding the subway, roaming through the West Village, and visiting the African-American enclave of Sag Harbor.
She made annual visits to Atlantic City, New Jersey’s African American leisure site, known as Chicken Bone Beach.
Duguid graduated from Germantown High School in 1965 and attended Cheyney College (now University). Her dorm roommate was Antoinette “Toni” Chapman, who later became the godmother to her daughter.
Duguid was earning her degree in education when she met Clive Antony “Tony” Ulen. The two married, and from this union came a daughter. During their college years, they became involved in the Black Power Movement. They engaged in public protests and became friends with activists like Anthony “Tony” Monteiro, Royce Adams, and John and Ericka Huggins.
Duguid and her husband settled in his hometown of Harrisburg, where he worked for the Human Relations Commission. They traveled back to Philadelphia nearly every weekend. They also continued their social justice work.
Once her daughter was in nursery school, Duguid earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Penn State Capital College. She became an English teacher at Harrisburg Middle School, a position she held for years after her divorce. She also took graduate classes at Lehigh University.
After the Three Mile Island meltdown in 1979, Duguid moved to Columbia, Maryland, where her paternal family was living, and later to Baltimore County. She started a second career as a school textbook salesperson. She regularly exceeded sales goals and often gave textbooks as gifts.
She later moved to Prince George’s County, Maryland, and then to St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She lived there for several years, enjoying her retirement and working part time selling fine jewelry.
After her daughter married, she moved to New York and later to Jersey City, New Jersey, to be close to her grandson. She lived in Placencia, Belize, before relocating back to the United States and Las Vegas. She lived in Nevada for about five years. Her last family trip before the pandemic was a journey through the southwest with her daughter and grandson, first to Hoover Dam and then to the Grand Canyon.
She was looking for a new home in Philadelphia, but a renal cancer diagnosis derailed that plan. She died in her daughter’s arms, with friends and family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her step-father; cousins, Carleton Wilson, Diane City and Tony Wilson; and niece, Angelique Maiden.
She is survived by her daughter, Eisa Ulen Richardson; son-in-law, Ralph Richardson Jr.; grandson, Ralphie Richardson III; stepmother, Lena Duguid; siblings, Michelle Holloway, Erica Duguid and Brett Duguid; sisters-in-law, Rocio Duguid, Brenda Maiden and Angela Ulen; nieces and nephews, Hans Demitrius Ulen, James Holloway DeLeon IV, Cecelia Duguid, Chanel Duguid, Courtney Aikens, James “Tre” Aikens III, Marcus Duguid, Paris Duguid and Bryce Duguid; and other family members.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, at Holy Cross Church, 140 E. Mount Airy Ave. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friends may call at 9 a.m. The burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave.
