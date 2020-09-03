Charletta Harris
09/22/47 - 08/27/20
A devout Catholic, will lovingly be missed by her devoted daughter, Leslie Toomer, granddaughter Layla Toomer, and sisters Viviann and Carolyn Harris. Predeceased by brothers Charles, James, John Allen, Arthur, and Bradford and sisters, Ruth and Thelma. She rests peacefully in God’s love. Service is Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 9-10AM. Viewing 10AM at St. Cyprian Catholic Church.
Wood Funeral Home
