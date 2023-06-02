Charles Edward Washington Sr., a retired shipyard foreman and Comcast sales supervisor, died on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was 74.
He was born to the late George and Lola Pearl (Ricks) Washington on Feb. 16, 1949, in Philadelphia. His family resided in West Philadelphia.
After hearing a sermon, he felt overcome by the Holy Spirit and gave his life to Jesus Christ. He was a lifetime member of Vine Memorial Baptist Church, which followed a family tradition.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated in 1967 from Overbrook High School. In May 1967, in the first-floor corridor, he was introduced to Marquita Joanne Austin. They dated for three years and married on Aug. 22, 1970. From this union came two children.
After graduation, he entered an apprenticeship program with the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, a partnership with Drexel University’s engineering program. While working at the shipyard, he started as a welder and progressed to the positions of general foremen and zone manager for aircraft carriers. During this time, he received certification as a journeyman master welder, a management certificate from Penn State University, and numerous awards for his work, leadership and management skills. He traveled extensively to other shipyards (domestic and international) and naval bases, and worked on various naval ships in supervisory positions as an expert certified in welding and shipbuilding technology.
From 1978 to 1980, he taught welding and mathematics for the Philadelphia Board of Education while continuing to work nights at the Navy Yard. After retiring from federal service, he earned two associate's degrees from Delaware County Community College, a bachelor’s in business management from Delaware State University, and a master's of business administration from Wesley College.
He returned to work as a supervisor in sales at Suburban Cable, which later became Comcast Cable. He retired from Comcast in 2007. A year later, he became a long-term substitute educator in the Delaware school system, teaching business, finance and marketing. He also taught GED courses for Delaware County Community College and reading classes for Literacy Volunteers Serving Adults, Inc.
Washington enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing in exotic locations, and the company of his family, friends and grandchildren.
He enjoyed watching and playing sports such as chess, golf and baseball and coached Little League baseball with his sons. He also served as a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association official in football and softball.
Following the legacy of his family, he became a member of Light of Elmwood Lodge No. 45. He was a past president of Elmwood Square Club and a former Master Mason of the Year. He also served as Worshipful Master, became a member of Queen Alpha Chapter 93, was Past Patron, first District Lecturer, and Grand Worthy Patron of Deborah Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Inc.
His Masonic affiliations also included membership at Paxon-Macy No. 45 HRAM, Charles E. Gordon Consistory No. 65, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Prince Hall Affiliation, Northern Jurisdiction, USA, and Minaret Temple No. 174.
On May 23, 2020, Washington became Grand Inspector General (GIG) as a member of the Frederick O. Dobson Sr. Class 2020 and received his 33rd Degree.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Ellis Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Marquita; his son, Charles Edward Washington Jr. (Tamika); grandsons, Charles Edward Washington III, Caleb Ezekiel Washington, Joshua Ellis Washington and Joseph Elias Washington; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, June 5, at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 W. Girard Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. A masonic service will follow at 10 a.m. A second viewing will be held at 10:45 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
